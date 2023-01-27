Private equity in healthcare in 2023: 7 updates

Private equity and management services organizations have been making waves in the ASC, gastroenterology and cardiology space in 2023. Here are seven updates:

1. Gastroenterology private equity firm Gastro Health had the most major transactions in GI private equity going into 2023.

2. Private equity-backed Cardiovascular Associates of America added Travis Stamper as its vice president of ASC development.

3. Private equity-backed Viper Partners is opening a mergers and acquisitions department focused on cardiology.

4. Private equity is not expected to lose its grip on the ASC market anytime soon, three healthcare leaders told Becker's.

5. Cardiology MSO LifeFlow Partners added two practices to its network.

6. Private equity-backed Health Network One acquired Boca Raton, Fla.-based Premier Eye Care.

7. Private equity is increasingly setting its sights on cardiology, experts say.