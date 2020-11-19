MU Health Care restricts outpatient clinic visitors

Columbia, Mo.-based MU Health Care is restricting visitors to its outpatient clinics starting Nov. 23, the Missourian reports.

This is the second round of visitor restrictions for the health system. The system recently restricted visitors on its main campus.

Visitors are allowed in certain situations for outpatient clinics, including visits related to pregnancy, visits related to new or changed oncology diagnosis, and visits related to outpatient surgeries and procedures involving sedation.

Boone County, Mo., has 1,003 active cases of COVID-19, with MU Hospital treating 58 inpatients.

More articles on surgery center:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.