Expanding ASC capacity key method to tackle elective surgery backlog

Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine physicians published a paper suggesting three methods to tackle the non-urgent surgery backlog.

The paper, published in Annals of Surgery, argued non-urgent surgeries would need to be addressed to ensure patients don't face poor outcomes once their surgery can be performed.

The three strategies they suggested:

1. Expand operating room schedules and ASC capacity.

2. Grow telemedicine use.

3. Be transparent about surgical billing.

