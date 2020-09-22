Expanding ASC capacity key method to tackle elective surgery backlog
Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine physicians published a paper suggesting three methods to tackle the non-urgent surgery backlog.
The paper, published in Annals of Surgery, argued non-urgent surgeries would need to be addressed to ensure patients don't face poor outcomes once their surgery can be performed.
The three strategies they suggested:
1. Expand operating room schedules and ASC capacity.
2. Grow telemedicine use.
3. Be transparent about surgical billing.
