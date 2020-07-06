Dignity Health to build office with ASC in California: 3 details

San Francisco-based Dignity Health, a part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit, aims to develop a new medical office building with a surgery center, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Three things to know:

1. Dignity plans to build the facility on 30 acres of land in Folsom, Calif. It already has several clinics in the city.

2. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2022, and the facility is scheduled to open in 2023.

3. The health system decided to add a surgery center in the medical office building due to an expected population growth in the area. Its current surgery department reports near full capacity.

