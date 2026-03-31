Sutter ASC to pay $3.2M to settle alleged drug security lapses 

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By: Patsy Newitt

Two Sutter Health facilities, including an ASC, have agreed to pay $3.2 million to resolve allegations of failing to guard against the theft and diversion of controlled substances, the Justice Department said in a March 26 news release.

Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento (Calif.) and Sutter Fairfield (Calif.) Surgery Center collectively committed at least 628 violations of recordkeeping and security requirements under the Controlled Substances Act, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. 

Alleged violations include failing to notify the Drug Enforcement Administration of theft or loss, maintain accurate controlled substance records and provide effective controls against diversion. The investigation was initiated following the death of a pediatric anesthesiologist. 

“Sutter Health is committed to safeguarding medications and protecting our employees and patients,” a spokesperson told Becker’s in a statement. “We cooperated fully with the DEA’s investigation and resolved the matter with no findings of wrongdoing or liability.  We continue to prioritize enhanced documentation, training, and security measures and the use of advanced technology to detect and prevent diversion.”

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