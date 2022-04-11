Data breaches, cyberattacks, hacking incidents: How 5 healthcare organizations were affected

Global cyber economy publisher Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that healthcare suffered two to three times more cyberattacks in 2021 than the average amount for other industries.

Five healthcare organizations that were victims of cyberattacks:

1. Rutland-based Central Vermont Eye Care suffered a data breach from a hacking incident, affecting as many as 30,000 patients.

2. Oradell-based New Jersey Brain and Spine was the target of a cyberattack, affecting more than 92,000 patients.

3. Sensitive patient data was compromised in a hacking incident at South Denver Cardiology Associates in Littleton, Colo., jeopardizing 287,652 patients' data.

4. Bradenton-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists is notifying more than 212,500 individuals of a December 2020 breach involving business email compromise and fraud.

5. Florham Park, N.J.-based Advanced Medical Practice Management was hit with a network breach in July that affected two ASCs and a gastroenterology group.