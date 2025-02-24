ASCs see their future in minimally invasive procedures

As ASC leaders and physicians evaluate what the future of growth in the industry looks like, many see the expansion of minimally invasive surgeries as a key factor in ASCs' success over the next several years.

"Technology that holds promise for adding both patient and provider value in ASCs over the next five years is the expansion of procedures being completed with minimally invasive techniques due to invested innovations continuing to evolve robotics," Tara Good-Young, CEO of Windsor, Calif.-based PDI Surgery Center told Becker's.

Spine, orthopedic and cardiac procedures represent key areas of potential growth due to technological advancements, according to VMG Health's "ASCs in 2024: A Year in Review" report.

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare CEO Saum Sutaria noted that orthopedic volumes in centers run by United Surgical Partners International, Tenet's ASC arm, grew 23% year over year, according to the report.

The global spine biologics market is expected to reach $30.43 billion by 2034 due increased prevalence of spinal disorders, growing preference for minimally invasive procedures and favorable reimbursement policies, among other factors.

"I believe spine will continue to be an area of growth as new technology allows for increasingly minimally invasive procedures to replace surgeries that were traditionally only possible in the hospital inpatient setting," Harel Deutsch, MD, co-director of Rush Spine Center in Chicago told Becker's.

Becker's has also reported on the recent growth of outpatient cardiac catheterization labs, to perform minimally invasive heart and vascular procedures to diagnose and treat cardiac and peripheral vascular diseases, and at least 26 cardiology-focused ASCs that opened or were announced in 2024.

According to a recent blog post by Ascendient, a healthcare consulting firm, cardiac catheterizations are used more than 1 million times per year in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease.

"Today, appropriate outpatient diagnostic and interventional cardiac cath procedures are increasingly being performed in [ASCs] across the country, especially in states without [certficate-of-need] regulations," said Ascendient.

Along with these clinical advancements, the financial benefits of performing MIS in ASCs are notable.

"Providing these procedures in the ASC setting allows for a decreased cost per case," Lisa Donaldson, director of nursing at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Fort Worth, told Becker’s.