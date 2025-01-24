The next 5 years for ASC growth

ASC leaders are optimistic about the future, citing opportunities for growth over the next five years, including the migration of cardiology procedures to ASCs and increasing patient interest.

Question: What do you see as the biggest opportunity for growth in the ASC industry over the next five years?

Alejandro Badia, MD. Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Badia Hand to Shoulder Center (Miami). The greatest opportunity for ASC growth lies in capturing the patients in specialized outpatient centers that have a direct relationship with an ASC. Once a patient is seen in a hospital emergency room, for example, that patient will likely undergo surgery at that facility, often whether urgent or not. Collaboration between a convenient walk-in facility, for example, an orthopedic urgent care center and as ASC, will drive up musculoskeletal surgical volume, while lowering overall healthcare system costs; contributing greatly to "The Triple Aim."

Adam Bruggeman, MD. CEO and Spine Surgeon of Texas Spine Care Center (San Antonio): Site-neutral legislation has the opportunity to dramatically shift the landscape towards the ASC industry and create tremendous growth. The success or failure of ASCs will depend on the specific language utilized in the ultimate site neutral bill that passes.

Karen Davidson. Operations Consultant at Advanced Heart and Vascular Center of New Mexico (Carlsbad): I see one of our biggest opportunities in ASC as the expansion of cardiac and vascular services in our environment. I may be biased as our facility is strictly cardiovascular, but see a lot of upside to continuing to expand our procedure base.

Harel Deutsch, MD. Co-Director of Rush Spine Center (Chicago): I believe spine will continue to be an area of growth as new technology allows for increasingly minimally invasive procedures to replace surgeries that were traditionally only possible in the hospital inpatient setting.

Ashvin Dewan, MD. Orthopedic Surgeon in Sugarland, Texas. The healthcare staffing shortage is one of the most pressing challenges we face, and it disproportionately impacts ASCs due to their constrained budgets and tighter margins compared to hospitals. However, this challenge also presents a tremendous opportunity for growth through innovation. ASCs are already recognized for delivering cost-effective, specialized care, and the next evolution of this model lies in embracing technology — particularly AI.

AI can address staffing shortages by streamlining workflows, enhancing decision-making and automating routine tasks, enabling constrained clinical teams to focus on providing high-quality patient care. From predictive analytics for scheduling and inventory management to advanced tools that enhance surgical precision and post-operative care, AI will play a key role in making ASCs more efficient and competitive. By adopting these innovations, ASCs can bridge staffing gaps and position themselves as leaders in delivering accessible, high-value care over the next five years.

Lisa Donaldson. Director of Nursing at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Fort Worth (Texas): Currently, I am working for Tenet/USPI which has 8.5% of the ASC market. Our revenue growth at my facility was up 9% this year. The reason is we allowed a higher acuity of patients. Based on the average patient having more comorbidities, we must educate our nursing staff to be better equipped to deal with these types of patients. My past few years in leadership has allowed me to reinforce the knowledge of my staff to include critical thinking. Using the critical care background allows us to handle more complex patients in a higher acuity of care within the ASC environment. My biggest push in moving forward for 2025 is to offer convenience and efficiency in a safe environment. The push for minimally invasive surgical procedures should move to the ASC setting to allow for decreased cost per case. This includes DaVinci XI surgical procedures.

Edward Dixon. Manager of the Sterile Processing Department at Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.) The biggest opportunity for growth in the ASC industry over the next five years lies in enhancing patient satisfaction and transforming perceptions of ASCs. As ASCs expand their scope of procedures and locations across the country, patient access to safe, cost-effective and high-quality care will grow significantly. My employer, Sutter Health, is fully aligned with this vision through its five-year plan – Vision 2030 — which focuses on equitable healthcare access and meeting patients where they are. As part of this initiative, Sutter plans to add multiple ASCs across Northern California to improve access and convenience for our communities.

With this increased accessibility, I believe ASCs will emerge as the preferred destination for outpatient surgeries, providing a safe and high-quality alternative to traditional hospital settings. This shift will help dismantle the stigma that ASCs are a lower level of care. Instead, they will be recognized as innovative, patient-centered facilities delivering exceptional care tailored to individual needs. By prioritizing patient satisfaction, cost efficiency, and excellent clinical outcomes, the ASC industry is poised to redefine how surgical care is both delivered and experienced, supporting Sutter Health's commitment to transforming healthcare for the better.

Tina Driggers. Administrator of Day Surgery Center (Winter Haven, Fla.): The biggest opportunity for growth in the next five years is total joints, more invasive spine surgery and robotics. Making sure that you have an exceptional staff is key to growth. I also believe that AI will play a larger role in the future. AI will play an important role in reducing waste and assisting staff with their daily tasks.

Stephen Esper, MD. Director of the UPMC Center for Perioperative Care (Pittsburgh): Systems everywhere are looking to expand the number of patients and types of surgery in ASCs because of cost at hospitals and a greater profit margin. I believe the next best steps are increasing minimally invasive spine surgery, percutaneous spine surgery such as kyphoplasty, as well as surgeries for hernia repairs and even, possibly, cholecystectomies. Of course patient selection will be important especially concerning obstructive sleep apnea with high BMI, ICD, CHF among others.

James Flaherty. Professor of Cardiology at Northwestern Medicine (Chicago): For cardiology, CMS approval for straightforward electrophysiology ablations would be a huge step forward.

Brian Gantwerker, MD. Neurosurgeon at the Craniospinal Center of Los Angeles: The biggest growth opportunity in spine for ASCs in more markets will be in endoscopic spine surgery and outpatient single level arthroplasty and fusion. Time and experience has shown that with the right patient and operation, many of these can be done in an ambulatory setting. Careful preoperative evaluation and risk stratification can enhance safety and optimize recovery for patients in this setting. Besides actual cases, the best growth opportunity for ASCs should be in revenue cycle management. It is absolutely critical that billers and claims people in the center follow-up doggedly with payers to ensure proper and timely payment. They should also lobby their congressmen to link prior authorization to payment and limit insurer clawbacks.

Sean Gipson. Division CEO and president at Remedy Surgery Centers (Fort Worth): The ASC market continues to explode across the Unites States. One can say that there are so many opportunities for growth in a countless number of areas. However, one that stands out for me is in the minimally invasive surgical market. With the rapid advancement in surgical technology, and a competitive manufacturing industry, procedures such as laparoscopy and robotic-assisted surgeries are becoming increasingly popular. These types of technologies are perfect for the outpatient setting given short recovery times, lower total surgical costs and shorter anesthesia times. As the market continues to grow, I most certainly believe that in the next five years the minimally invasive surgical market will land in the top three areas of growth for ASCs.

Mario Gössl, MD, PhD. Director of Transcatheter Valve Therapies at Allina Health Minneapolis (Minn.) Heart Institute: We opened an ASC last year and provide interventional, electrophysiology and vascular surgery services there. The patient experience has been very favorable.

In the context gaining a regional competitive advantage after the first-mover advantage settles, we should consider the following strategies:

Focus on efficiency: Implement strategies to optimize operational efficiency, which is crucial for maintaining profit margins in the ASC setting.

Expand service offerings: Consider adding advanced procedures such as low risk transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and other structural heart interventions to differentiate from competitors.

Invest in technology: Adopt cutting-edge technologies like advanced imaging systems to attract both patients and skilled physicians.

Focus on quality metrics: Implement robust quality assurance programs to demonstrate superior outcomes and attract both patients and payers.

Negotiate favorable contracts: Work with payers to establish competitive reimbursement rates for cardiovascular procedures in the ASC setting.

Patient-centric approach: Emphasize the benefits of ASCs for patients, such as lower costs, convenience, and potentially better outcomes.

Patrick Garman. Executive Administrator at the Spartan Health Surgicenter (Monongahela, Pa.): The biggest opportunity for growth in the ASC industry over the next five years will be addressing the Baby Boomers who have been and are continuing to come upon retirement age. This age group will realize two significant surgical needs: eyes and joints. Vision impairment (cataracts, glaucoma, corneal transplants and retina surgeries) and orthopedic surgery (joints – hip, knee and shoulder replacement). Most ophthalmic surgeries are profitably done in ASC settings for efficiency, safety and cost reasons. The industry is seeing a gradual and sustainable migration of orthopedic joint replacement surgery from the hospital setting to the ASC platform.

Kathleen Hickman, RN. Administrator and Clinical Director of the Dutchess Ambulatory Surgical Center (Poughkeepsie, N.Y.). I believe the biggest opportunity for growth in the ASC industry will be the addition of new specialties that will shift cases from the hospitals to the ASC setting. One specific specialty is cardiac which has gained a place in the ASC setting but needs to continue to be recognized in multiple states. Also, the critical need to reduce healthcare costs will hopefully become a major healthcare focus in 2025 paving the way for growth in the ASC industry.

Severko Hrywnak, MD, DPM. CEO of Advanced ASC (Chicago): In the next five years, surgical centers will thrive by embracing technology and patient-centric care. Telemedicine will streamline pre-operative consultations, enhancing accessibility. Minimally invasive techniques will reduce recovery times, attracting more patients seeking quick returns to daily life. Advanced robotics and AI in surgery will improve precision, lowering complication rates and boosting reputation. Additionally, partnerships with insurers for bundled payments will simplify costs and attract a broader clientele. As patient awareness of options increases, surgical centers that prioritize transparency and individualized care will stand out, positioning themselves as leaders in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

Les Jebson. Regional Administrator at Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.): An aging population converging with insurer pressures will continue to propel ASC growth. From 1996-2006 outpatient surgical cases tripled, whilst hospital-based surgical procedures generally remained flat. Aligned reimbursement programs through case rates for select procedures in orthopedics and vascular care will continue to push the migration to the outpatient arena.

Cost shifting to the ASC arena by insurers will further reduce costs. The beneficiaries of these savings will be mixed. How much will this growth be in the next five years? The ASC market is projected to grow to $59 billion by 2028. A growth rate of about 30% vs. 18% for hospital outpatient departments and ASCs.

Neal Kaushal. Gastroenterologist in Sonora, Calif.: I see colon cancer screening programs as the biggest opportunity for growth in the ASC industry over the next five years. With the recent revision of screening guidelines to start screening at age 45, as well as many institutions still navigating elective endoscopy case backlogs from the COVID-19 era, the demand for endoscopic services nationwide has reached an all time high. Furthermore, cost pressures are increasingly – and almost exclusively – pushing elective screening procedures to the outpatient ASC setting. This represents a significant opportunity – both clinical and commercial – for GI groups and institutions to capitalize on providing quality patient care in a manner that is both cost efficient and profitable. This is also one of the main drivers of private equity firms into this space, as health system consolidation efforts continue.

Earl Kilbride, MD. Orthopedic Surgeon at Austin (Texas) Orthopedic Institute: Orthopedics traditionally has been an inpatient or at least an "overnight stay" specialty. As techniques of the procedures and efficiencies of the ASC world improve, many, if not most, of the elective and urgent orthopedic surgical procedures can move to the outpatient setting. Procedures such as total joints, spine fusions and complex fractures can all be safely done. Additionally, newer procedures being adopted by orthopedic surgeons such as neuromodulation can enhance the ASC growth.

Benjamin Levy III, MD. Gastroenterologist at University of Chicago Medicine: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and the major Gastroenterology societies recently changed their guidelines to begin screening colonoscopies at age 45 due to an uptick of colorectal cancer diagnoses at age 49. Approximately 19 million Americans between the ages of 45-49 now need screening colonoscopies so there is a huge, new demand for Gastroenterologists and ASCs to increase the number of procedures performed daily. Unfortunately, we are continuing to see an increase in early onset colorectal cancer cases. Over the next 5 years, ASCs will have the opportunity to ramp up throughput goals and to increase productivity. Many ASCs are positioning themselves to insurance companies as a cost-effective alternative to hospital-based colonoscopies. ASC colonoscopy volumes will likely continue to rise to accommodate the growing patient volume.

The increased use of alternative screening modalities such as Cologuard, FIT, and Shield (the first FDA approved blood test for colon cancer screening) will expand procedural demand at ASCs who can quickly schedule these follow-up colonoscopy procedures. To increase growth, ASCs should streamline scheduling for primary care physicians to facilitate short wait times.

Justin Marburger. Director of Surgical Services of Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery Center of South Texas: I believe the biggest opportunity for growth for ASCs in the next five years is to implement a multimodal ERAS (early recovery after surgery) program aiming at patient education, optimized nutrition, regional anesthesia, multiple pain management avenues and careful fluid management. The goal is to minimize complications, reduce overnight stays and enable patients to return to normal activities sooner thus allowing more surgeries into ASCs and out of the hospitals. Patients prefer having procedures done at ASCs rather than in hospital and continued improvements in postoperative recovery will allow more invasive procedures to be done at ASCs.

Brett Maxfield. Director of Anesthesia and Surgical Services at Teton Valley Health Care (Driggs, Idaho): In my work around the US and around the world, I am seeing increasing physician dissatisfaction with their surgery situations in the hospital, and an increased desire for more autonomy. I see the opportunity for growth continuing with these individuals who would like to be able to have control over their own surgery schedules, staffing, etc. On the flipside, I have also been approached by multiple large hospital systems who are interested in increasing their ASC footprint. With both of these factors working in our favor, I see ASC growth continuing to go strong over the next five years

Sumana Moole, MD. Gastroenterologist at Merus Gastroenterology & Gut Health (Suwanee, Ga.): I believe that a significant growth opportunity for ASCs in the next five years lies in expanding the range of services they offer and adopting advanced techniques traditionally reserved for hospital settings.

For instance, offering procedures like endoscopic ultrasound, endoscopic submucosal dissection for gastrointestinal neoplasms in an ASC setting could be transformative. There are a range of other services that can be offered in ambulatory units such as capsule endoscopy, manometry, Barret''s ablation etc. ASCs typically demonstrate better outcomes, shorter stays, and reduced costs. Integrating new technologies and AI would allow ASCs to broaden their service offerings considerably.

Furthermore, the increased use of screening tools like Shield and Cologuard, especially in underserved areas, will likely lead to a greater demand for colonoscopies. This demand is further fueled by the rising incidence of chronic diseases and colorectal cancer diagnoses in younger populations. ASCs can provide a more cost-effective option for colonoscopies, benefiting patients and the healthcare system. Expanding ASCs in underserved areas with limited hospital access represents another major growth opportunity.

Daniel Mulconrey, MD. Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon at Midwest Orthopaedic Center (Peoria, Ill.): It is difficult to speculate with spinal surgery. Spinal surgery has and continues to expand its position in the outpatient surgery market. Advancements in robotics, navigation and minimally invasive techniques continue to be at the forefront. However, navigation in the outpatient setting will improve the accuracy and safety of these minimally invasive procedures. This benefit should inevitably increase the volume of procedures being performed in the ASC. The challenge will be minimizing expenses for navigation. Advanced imaging and navigation for the ASC would be a great opportunity for growth moving forward.

Renee Oliveira. Chief Operations and Marketing Officer at Integrated Medical Care (Parasmus, N.J.): Over the next five years, the ASC industry is poised for significant growth by capitalizing on value-based care models and embracing technology integration to improve access, optimize outcomes, and enhance patient satisfaction. Here’s how I envision this evolution:

1. Expansion of high-acuity procedures in ASCs

Advancements in surgical technology, anesthesia and post-operative care enable ASCs to handle more complex, high-acuity procedures that were once limited to inpatient settings. Specialties such as orthopedics, spine, cardiovascular and hybrid procedures are increasingly feasible in ASCs. This transition reduces costs and improves patient convenience and patient outcomes, positioning ASCs as the preferred choice for providers and payers.

2. Strengthened collaboration with payers

Payers increasingly incentivize care delivery in cost-effective, high-quality settings like ASCs under value-based care models. This presents opportunities for ASCs to align with payers by bundling payments, engaging in shared savings agreements and demonstrating measurable outcomes that exceed hospital benchmarks.

3. Integration of technology and data analytics

Technology is revolutionizing care delivery in ASCs. By implementing advanced EHR systems, AI-driven decision-making tools, and robust data analytics, ASCs can improve efficiency, personalize care, and optimize case management. Facilities that effectively leverage technology to demonstrate superior outcomes and operational efficiency will remain competitive and highly attractive to patients and payers.

Additionally, robotics and minimally invasive surgery are playing an increasingly critical role. Robotic-assisted procedures and minimally invasive techniques reduce recovery times, enhance precision, and lower complication rates. These advancements improve patient satisfaction and reduce overall costs by minimizing hospital stays.

4. Diversification of service lines

Expanding beyond traditional surgical specialties into pain management, wellness services and ancillary offerings like imaging and physical therapy enables ASCs to tap into additional revenue streams. This diversification creates a more comprehensive care ecosystem, enhances profitability, and deepens patient loyalty by addressing multiple healthcare needs in one cost-effective setting.

5. Addressing workforce challenges through innovation

The ASC industry's growth will depend on solving workforce shortages by fostering clinician engagement, offering flexible care models and maximizing the utilization of advanced practice providers. By cultivating a workplace culture prioritizing provider quality of life, ASCs can attract and retain top talent, ensuring scalability and consistent growth.

6. Growth through regional and national ASC networks

Consolidation and strategic partnerships are helping ASCs achieve economies of scale, negotiate better-payer contracts and standardize care delivery. The formation of regional and national ASC networks strengthens the industry's position in value-based care arrangements, expands access to underserved communities and creates sustainable growth opportunities.

Chetan Puranik, MD. Interventional Pain Management La Porte (Ind.) Clinic. Generally speaking, the industry continues to trend aggressively towards outpatient procedural services. So, the short answer is to build pathways to capture that additional outpatient load. Specific to the field of pain management, there are a number of procedures that are ancillary to the traditional core pain management offerings that serve to produce more comprehensive results for our patients. Two examples from my own business would be (1) vein ablations for lower extremity pain due to vascular insufficiency and (2) genicular artery embolization for knee pain refractory to steroid and viscose injections. Incorporating such additional services will lead to both better clinical outcomes for the patient and greater profitability for the facility.

Johnny Russell. Director of Area Operations at Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.): Over the next five years, we will see growth in the spine service line and general surgery, which performs gastric sleeves. We have started this and are seeing excellent results. As more ASCs start performing these types of services, we will see this transition from overnight stays in the hospital to same-day services that are more affordable for patients.

Cardiac and vascular procedures have endless potential in the ASC space. A major challenge is deciding how to incorporate cardiovascular procedures into existing ASCs versus creating de novo single specialty facilities. Maintaining patient safety and optimal outcomes in this space necessitates the development of specific cardiovascular standards for ASCs with participation in reliable registries and dashboards.

Amanda Ryan, DO. Physician Chief Executive Officer at Advanced Heart and Vascular Center of New Mexico (Carlsbad): Cardiac and vascular procedures have endless potential in the ASC space. A major challenge is deciding how to incorporate cardiovascular procedures into existing ASCs versus creating de novo single specialty facilities. Maintaining patient safety and optimal outcomes in this space necessitates the development of specific cardiovascular standards for ASCs with participation in reliable registries and dashboards.

Sap Sinha. Chief Operating Officer of Allied Digestive Health (West Long Branch, N.J.): If there is site service neutralization in payments from CMS i.e., facility payments are same irrespective of hospitals and ASCs, there will be no incentive for certain cases that are still being done in the hospital and will lead to moving more cases to ASCs.

Kayla Schneeweiss-Keene, RN. ASC Administrator at the Mann Eye Institute (Houston): The greatest opportunity for growth in the ASC industry lies in expanding specialty services such as ophthalmology, orthopedics, gastroenterology and pain management, among others. With the Baby Boomer population reaching its peak age in the next five years, demand for these procedures is expected to surge. Additionally, the rising prevalence of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other comorbidities will further drive the need for ASCs to provide efficient, high-quality care for these patients.

Gina Taylor. Quality and Accreditation Program Manager at Harris Health (Bellaire, Texas): The biggest opportunity for growth in the next five years is multifactorial. ASCs will continue to see a shift towards performing more complex procedures in their facilities, rather than in hospitals. This shift is facilitated by advancements in surgical techniques, anesthesia and post-operative recovery protocols.

Our patient population will also contribute to the continued positive growth of ASCs. Patients are increasingly seeking high-quality care with shorter wait times, personalized services and greater convenience. Additionally, we are observing a trend of consolidation within the ASC sector through mergers with larger healthcare organizations and private equity firms.

These mergers enable ASCs to pool resources and expertise, leading to more robust and efficient operations. Not only does consolidation enhance operational efficiency, but it also allows ASCs to negotiate better reimbursement rates with payers, invest in technology and attract top talent, ultimately benefiting both patients and healthcare providers.

To sustain growth and continued success, ASCs will need to navigate the complexities of the healthcare system and adapt to regulatory changes and market dynamics. While challenges may arise along the way, I believe the demand for safe, high-quality care will drive the continued growth of ASCs.

Marie Todd. Administrator of Robotic Orthopaedic Institute (St. George, Utah):

Posted pricing for bundled case surgery across all specialties in the ASC with a cash-pay discount program that requires full payment in advance. I just worked on the document set for an ASC this morning.

Direct with employer/union/TPA contracts, with patient redirection (possibly involving medical travel) and full payment in advance of the surgery (I just worked on contract templates for this at 0430 this morning).

Robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery service lines addition or expansion.

I've been doing these deals in my ASCs since the 1990s, but now they are taking flight. These cases add millions to the bottom line outside of Medicare and managed care contracts if one pursues these business development opportunities. They almost eliminate the need to accept Medicaid and push business to the not for profit hospitals in the area and their employed surgeons. Unless the ASC has a huge compelling pediatric service line, straight medicaid and Medi-Medi cases can go to the community not-for-profit hospital.

Geogy Vennikandam, MD. Chief Operating Officer of GI Partners of Illinois (Chicago): I believe the greatest growth opportunity in the ASC industry over the next five years lies in expanding high-acuity surgical capabilities and fully embracing value-based care models. Advances in medical technology and anesthesia have enabled more complex procedures to be safely performed in outpatient settings, meeting patient demand while significantly reducing costs.

At the same time, collaborating with payers to implement bundled payment models and other value-based care initiatives will position ASCs as leaders in delivering cost-efficient, high-quality outcomes.

Additionally, strategic investments in technology – such as AI, data analytics and patient engagement platforms, similar to what we’ve done at GI Partners of Illinois – will further enhance ASCs' ability to provide patient-centered, high-quality care, making them the preferred setting for complex surgical procedures.

Alan Wagner, MD. Founder of Independent Health Alliance (Norfolk, Va): Direct-contracting and fee transparency. Hospital-based/legacy origin bricks and mortar are not likely to be able to compete in price, quality, flexibility and speed of evolution to meet the open competitive market needs and support the providers appropriately.