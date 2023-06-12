8 things to know about medical school in 2023

From the most expensive universities to the top-ranked in several specialties, here are eight things to know about medical school in 2023:

1. About 31 percent of emergency medicine specialists are still paying off student loan debt, the most of any physician specialty.

2. Attending the top-ranked medical school for primary care in 2023 and 2024, the University of Washington in Seattle, will cost medical students $53,112 a year.

3. Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore was named the best medical school for surgery for 2023 and 2024.

4. Johns Hopkins was named the top medical school for anesthesiology in 2023 and 2024.

5. Boston-based Harvard University was named the top medical school for obstetrics and gynecology in 2023 and 2024.

6. New York City-based Columbia University was named the most expensive top-ranked medical school for 2023 and 2024, costing students $66,816 yearly.

7. Six states — Alaska, Delaware, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana and Wyoming — do not have a top-ranked medical school in 2023.

8. Washington, D.C.-based Howard University was named the most diverse medical school for 2023.