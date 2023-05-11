ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The cost of attending a top primary care medical school in 2023

Claire Wallace -  

The University of Washington in Seattle was ranked the top medical school for primary care in 2023 and 2024 by U.S. News and World Report. Attending the university's school of medicine will cost full-time, in-state students $53,112 a year. 

Note: Tuition is based on full-time, in-state cost. Two universities tied for 8th, 11th, 14th and 17th place. Three universities tied for 19th place. 

The yearly cost of attending a top-ranked medical school: 

1. University of Washington (Seattle): $53,112 

2. University of Minnesota (Minneapolis): $41,919 

3. Oregon Health and Science University (Portland): $46,148 

4. University of New Mexico (Albuquerque): $15,480 

5. University of California San Francisco: $38,073 

6. University of California Davis (Sacramento): $40,824 

7. University of North Carolina Chapel Hill: $32,746 

8. University of Colorado (Aurora): $43,450 

8. University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha): $35,360 

10. University of California Los Angeles: $40,562 

11. University of North Texas Health Science Center (Fort Worth): $13,078 

11. University of Pittsburgh: $61,194 

13. University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School (Worcester): $38,048 

14. East Carolina University (Greenville): $20,252 

14. University of Kansas Medical Center (Kansas City): $37,891 

16. University of Hawaii Manoa (Honolulu): $36,672 

17. Brown University (Providence, R.I.): $67,268 

17. University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (Little Rock): $33,010 

19. Indiana University (Indianapolis): $37,088

19. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (Lubbock): $17,700

19. University of Iowa (Iowa City): $36,382

