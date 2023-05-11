Best medical schools in 3 ASC specialties, per US News

Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore was named the best medical school for surgery along with one other ASC specialty, according to U.S. News and World Report's "Best Medical Schools" list for 2023-24.

The rankings, published May 10, are based on faculty resources, the academic achievements of entering students and qualitative assessments by schools and residency directors. Here is the full methodology.

Here are the best schools for three specialties found in ASCs:

Anesthesiology: Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)

Obstetrics and gynecology: Harvard University* (Boston)

Surgery: Johns Hopkins University

Beyond specific specialties, Howard University in Washington, D.C., was named the most diverse medical school, Oklahoma State University in Tulsa had the most graduates practicing in underserved areas, and William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Hattiesburg, Miss., had the most graduates serving in rural areas.

*Indicates a school that declined to fill out the U.S. News statistical survey. Prior year data is displayed and was used to calculate the school's ranking this year to give students access to the most recent data collected.