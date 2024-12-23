7 ASC closures in 2024: State-by-state breakdown

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of seven ASC closures Becker's reported on in 2024:

Arkansas

In September, Baptist Health-Fort Smith said it plans to close its outpatient surgery center in Fort Smith, Ark. Jeff Carrier, region president for Baptist Health Fort Smith and Van Buren, said the hospital is looking to integrate its ASC operations with its main hospital operating rooms to enhance service efficiency.

Colorado

Pueblo, Colo.-based Rocky Mountain Eye Center shuttered all of its clinics July 31 following 32 years of operation due to financial strain after COVID-19. The closure affects six facilities and 77 employees.

Georgia

SCA Health's Permineter Surgery Center in Atlanta closed Dec. 20, according to a notice on SCA Health's website.

Michigan

The Battle Creek (Mich.) Endoscopy and Surgery Center is set to close permanently on Dec. 31, resulting in 17 layoffs.

Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Saint Francis Healthcare System closed the Physicians Alliance Surgery Center in May. The system did not provide the reasoning behind the closure.

Ohio

Canfield (Ohio) Surgery Center, run by Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health Ambulatory Ventures and Compass Surgical Partners, closed in June. According to employees, while business had been picking up, the ASC was projected to lose $2.5 million this year.

Oregon

The Portland (Ore.) Clinic closed its downtown ASC permanently in June after transferring all same-day procedures to the Alberty Surgical Center during the pandemic.

Pennsylvania

Russel, Pa.-based Pine Grove Ambulatory Surgery Center unexpectedly closed Dec. 19, according to a statement on its Facebook page.