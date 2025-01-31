6 GOP healthcare moves in 1 month

Here are four executive orders, proposals and other healthcare legislation passed under President Donald Trump's administration since Jan. 1, as reported by Becker's:

1. On Jan. 28, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to restrict federal funding and support for gender-affirming care for minors. The order specifically directs federal agencies to reassess policies and to ensure institutions that receive federal research or education grants are not providing gender-affirming care for individuals under 19. As a result, some hospitals have paused gender-affirming care.

2. Republican lawmakers have proposed significant healthcare budget cuts, amounting to more than $3 trillion in savings, as part of broader efforts to extend expiring tax cuts and finance other priorities. This includes changes to Medicaid and Medicare, equalizing payment rates for nondisabled adults and repealing new expansion incentives from the American Rescue Plan Act.

3. President Trump signed an executive order Jan. 23 aimed at eliminating AI policies from the Biden administration, with the goal of enhancing the U.S.' position as a leader in AI. The order reverses a Biden administration executive order that President Trump claimed imposed excessive government regulations on AI development and stifled private sector innovation.

4. The Department of Homeland Security rescinded restrictions on Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection officers, allowing enforcement actions, including arrests, to take place in previously protected "sensitive" areas like hospitals.

5. Sen. Mike Crapo was named chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. The Idaho Republican said in a Jan. 7 news release that he is optimistic "we will be able to continue our bipartisan work on issues like rural health care access, pharmacy benefit manager reform and long-term payment stability for doctors" and outlined several other healthcare priorities.

6. President Trump has also announced the appointment of 13 leaders to oversee federal healthcare agencies including the CDC, FDA, CMS and NIH.