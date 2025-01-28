Trump orders removal of AI barriers: 3 things to know

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Jan. 23 aimed at eliminating AI policies from the Biden administration, with the goal of enhancing the U.S.'s position as a leader in AI.

The order reverses a Biden-era executive order that President Trump claims imposed excessive government regulations on AI development and stifled private sector innovation, according to a White House news release.

Here are three things to know about the executive order:

1. The new directive calls for federal agencies to review and rescind policies implemented under the Biden order that are deemed obstacles to AI progress.

2. The executive order states that the development of AI within the U.S. must be "free from ideological bias" and establishes it as a core commitment of U.S. technological advancement.

3. The order also directs the creation of an "AI Action Plan" led by White House advisors, including the assistant to the president for science and technology and the national security advisor. Additionally, the Office of Management and Budget will revise federal guidelines to eliminate barriers to AI adoption and innovation.