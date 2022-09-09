6 Florida ASC updates

Florida is one of the most active states for ASCs and medical real estate.

Six Florida ASC moves and other updates Becker's has reported on in the last 30 days:

1. United Digestive began offering anesthesia services at three Florida endoscopy centers in Fort Myers and Cape Coral.

2. Ravi Chandra, MD, a vascular surgeon and political appointee of the Florida Board of Medicine, allegedly failed to ensure his Ocala-based office complied with a state anesthesia regulation. The Florida Department of Health filed the complaint, saying that a July 2021 inspection of Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates found that paramedics were providing anesthesia care, violating the state rule that a qualified anesthesia provider must assist a surgeon.

3. Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health East is renovating a facility in collaboration with Jacksonville-based Jax Spine & Pain Centers. The three-story, 52,146-square-foot Jacksonville facility will house an ASC on its first floor, the report said.New renovations include an MRI unit and other upgrades totaling about $1.4 million.

4. The property housing Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southpoint Surgery Center was sold for $18.2 million.

5. Site work has begun on a new 87-acre medical complex in Panama City Beach, Fla., that will include an ASC.

6. Lori Tolland, RN, was elected to the Ormond Beach (Fla.) City Commission. Ms. Tolland, a nurse at physician-owned East Coast Surgery Center in Daytona Beach, won the election with 55.17 percent of the vote, the report said. She will serve as the commission's Zone 1 representative.