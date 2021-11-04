6 ASC surgery milestones

A New York eye care ASC completed its 10,000th procedure in August. More on that surgical milestone and five others this year:

Morrisville, N.C.-based Duke Ambulatory Surgery Center Arringdon marked its 1,000th case on Sept. 16. Claus Fichte, MD, founder of the Amherst, N.Y.-based Fichte, Endl & Elmer Eyecare, performed a dual-eye cataract procedure Aug. 24, the surgery center's 10,000th successful procedure. Green Bay, Wis.-based Tower Clock Surgery Center completed its 25,000th eye surgery in August. Owings Mills, Md.-based Chesapeake Urology completed its 1,000th ambulatory percutaneous nephrolithotomy in May. In April, East Providence, R.I.-based East Bay Surgery Center recorded its 300th total joint replacement since opening in 2019. Cincinnati-based Beacon Orthopaedics performed its 4,000th total joint replacement in an ASC setting in March.