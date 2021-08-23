Wisconsin ASC exceeds 25K eye surgeries

Ten years after opening, Tower Clock Surgery Center in Green Bay, Wis., has completed its 25,000th eye surgery.

The ASC specializes in cataract, glaucoma, cornea and Lasik eye surgeries.

"Having our own center has enabled us to rapidly implement the latest surgical techniques and technology," Kurt Schwiesow, MD, one of the ASC's three physician owners, said in an Aug. 18 news release. "When doctors and patients are in control of medical decision making it streamlines treatment and leads to better surgical outcomes."

The ASC works with local optometrist offices and treats patients throughout Northeast Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

