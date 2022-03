6 ASC acquisitions making headlines

Below are six ASC acquisitions that occurred in the past 25 days:

1. Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners completed its 29th overall acquisition after adding Gadsden (Ala.) Eye Associates to its network.

2. Private equity firm Partners Group acquired a 200-location dermatology practice, Forefront Dermatology in Manitowoc, Wis.

3. Vision Innovation Partners in Annapolis, Md., acquired Fredericksburg, Va.-based eye and laser center SIEHT.

4. Orthopedic care platform U.S. Orthopaedic Partners acquired Southern Orthopaedic Surgeons.

5. Irvine, Calif.-based private equity firm IRA Capital acquired Serra Medical Plaza in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

6. Richmond, Va.-based Atlantic Vision Partners acquired Vista Eye Specialists in Fredericksburg, Va.