Virginia eye practice bought by private equity-backed group

Fredericksburg, Va.-based Vista Eye Specialists was acquired by Richmond, Va.-based Atlantic Vision Partners, which is backed by private equity firm Sheridan Capital Partners.

AVP has completed 18 acquisitions since Sheridan's investment, according to a Feb. 14 news release shared with Becker's. The practice management company now operates across three states in about 40 locations.

"We look forward to a fruitful partnership alongside this deeply respected and long-tenured practice, with the common goal of growing an ophthalmology-forward platform built on a patient-first mentality and a focus on clinical excellence," AVP CEO Michael Holton said in the news release.