5 numbers exciting ASC execs 

Although some ASCs are struggling amid high operating costs and low reimbursements, there are many numbers showing the industry is getting stronger.

Here are five statistics pointing to the growth:

66 percent. The percentage of ASCs wholly owned by physicians, according to a June report from Definitive Healthcare.

47.1 percent. The increase in ASC claims from 2020 to 2021, according to a February report from Definitive Healthcare. ASCs saw an average of 1.5 million claims a month in 2020 compared to 2.2 million per month in 2021.

$37.8 billion. The annual savings from procedures performed at ASCs last year, according to the February Definitive Healthcare report.

40 percent. The potential savings of moving total joint replacements to ASCs when compared with a hospital setting, according to research from New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery and Philadelphia-based Rothman Orthopaedic Institute.

68 percent. The percentage of orthopedic surgeries ASCs are anticipated to perform by the mid-2020s, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.