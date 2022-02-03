ASC claims up 47.1% last year: 4 key points

Surgical procedures are moving from hospitals to ASC settings, as healthcare data provider Definitive Healthcare illustrates.

Four points:

1. ASC claims jumped 47.1 percent from 2020 to 2021, to 2.2 million claims per month

2. From 2019 to 2020, outpatient procedures performed in hospital settings dropped 15 percent, while ASC procedure volume jumped 23.6 percent.

3. The annual savings from procedures performed at ASCs hit $37.8 billion last year.

4. The report suggests COVID-19 accelerated the move from inpatient to outpatient surgeries.