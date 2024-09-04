5 health systems investing in ASC networks

As interest in ASCs among leading health systems continues to grow, several major industry players have gone all in on outpatient surgery centers.

Here are five health systems that plan to develop ASC networks this year:

Editor's note: Health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

• Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health partnered with Raleigh, N.C.-based ASC management organization Compass Surgical Partners to launch a network of ASCs that will be branded as Horizon Surgery Centers.

• Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Phoenix-based surgery center development company Atlas Healthcare Partners partnered to develop an ASC network across Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

• Atlas Healthcare Partners and Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System partnered on a joint venture ASC network in the Pacific Northwest.

• San Antonio-based ophthalmology group Parkhurst NuVision partnered with Aliso Viejo, Calif.-based Nvision Eye Centers to develop ASCs across Texas.

• Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health partnered with Brentwood, Tenn.-based ASC management group Surgery Partners to develop ASC joint ventures across the state.