5 firsts for ASCs

Here are five ASCs Becker's has reported on since April 28 that have made waves by achieving respective firsts:

1. Raleigh (N.C.) Orthopaedic Clinic surgeon Tyler Watters, MD, performed the state's first implant of a smart orthopedic device.

2. Eye MD Surgery Center has been approved to open in Bethlehem, Ga., as Barrow County's first ASC.

3. The Surgery Center of Merrimack Valley performed its first outpatient total knee replacement.

4. Pacific Cardiovascular Surgical Center in Salem is the first single-specialty cardiovascular ASC certified in Oregon.

5. San Jose, Calif.-based Laser Eye Center of Silicon Valley ophthalmologist Joseph Ling, MD, performed the Bay Area's first Evo intracorneal lens implantation to treat nearsightedness and astigmatism.