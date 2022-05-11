Dr. Tyler Watters performs North Carolina's first orthopedic smart implant

Raleigh (N.C.) Orthopaedic Clinic surgeon Tyler Watters, MD, performed the state's first implant of a smart orthopedic device.

Dr. Watters implanted the Persona IQ smart knee implant, the clinic said in a May 11 statement emailed to Becker's. It is the only device of its kind granted FDA de novo approval for total knee replacements.

The device records and transmits gait data including step count, walking speed, stride length and calculated range of motion, the clinic said. It allows the patient to track their recovery progress through a HIPAA-compliant cloud-based platform that can also be accessed by the surgeon.