5 ASC, MOB updates in Florida in 1 month

Here are five updates on ASCs and medical office buildings in Florida that Becker's has reported on since May 9:

1. A medical office building totaling 80,000 square feet in Panama City Beach, Fla., is nearing its opening date.

2. A Jacksonville, Fla.-based medical office building that includes an ASC sold for $12.05 million.

3. A 50,154-square-foot medical office building and an 8,006-square-foot medical office building in West Palm Beach, Fla., were hit with a $7.88 million foreclosure lawsuit.

4. Panoramic Health opened a Brandon, Fla.-based ASC in partnership with Tampa, Fla.-based Florida Kidney Physicians.

5. Anchor Health Properties acquired a 70,418-square-foot medical office building in Sarasota, Fla., for $31.8 million.