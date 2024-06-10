Florida medical office building nears opening

A medical office building in Panama City Beach, Fla., is nearing its opening date, according to a June 7 report from the Panama City News Herald.

The building is part of an effort to establish the area's first hospital. The hospital and medical office building will total 80,000 square feet, according to the report.

The medical office is expected to open in the next few months, with the hospital opening scheduled in 2027.

The medical office building will house primary care, urgent care, an ASC, cardiology and orthopedic services.

The project is part of a partnership between land development company St. Joe, Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial Healthcare and Tallahassee-based Florida State University.