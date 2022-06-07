5 ASC acquisitions, affiliations, partnerships

Below are five ASC acquisitions, affiliations and partnerships that Becker's has covered since May 3:

1. New York state ophthalmic provider group SightMD is partnering with Eye Specialists of Westchester in New Rochelle, N.Y., adding one location and two providers to SightMD's network.

2. Ophthalmology practice management services organization Sunvera Group added Shelby Township, Mich.-based Laser Eye Care Center to its network.

3. Ophthalmology group NVision added two practices to its network.

4. National Spine and Pain Centers, a network of minimally invasive spine and pain physicians, added 12 locations and an ASC to its network.

5. Orlando, Fla.-based AdventHealth entered into an affiliation with Maitland SurgeryCenter.