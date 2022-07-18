5 ASC 1sts

Colorado's first fully robotics-dedicated surgery center and four more ASC firsts that Becker's has covered since June 15:

1. Covenant High Plains Surgery Center in Lubbock, Texas, is the first independent free-standing ASC in the region to complete a robot-assisted general surgery procedure using the da Vinci X surgical robot from Intuitive Surgical.

2. Goodlife Surgery Center in Torrance, Calif., is the first ASC in the South Bay region to add Mako Smartrobotics for total knee replacements.

3. Lone Tree, Colo.-based Sky Ridge Medical Center is opening the state's first fully robotics-dedicated surgery center.

4. Lake Success, N.Y.-based Northwell Health broke ground on the Katz Women's Surgical Center at Glen Cove (N.Y.) Hospital, a women's ASC that is the first of its kind for Northwell and the region.

5. San Antonio-based Parkhurst NuVision became the first ASC in the country to offer the newly FDA-approved Ally Lensar laser for cataract surgery.