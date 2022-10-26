4 orthopedic ASC updates in the last 30 days

From a Florida surgery center acquisition to new robotics, here are four new orthopedic ASC updates Becker's has reported on in the last 30 days.

1. Flagship Healthcare Trust acquired Destin (Fla.) Surgery Center, which partly specializes in orthopedic care.

2. Aligned Orthopedic Partners shared its intention to invest in ASC growth.

3. New Mexico Surgery Center Orthopaedics in Albuquerque added two Rosa knee robots.

4. An Iowa orthopedic surgery center earned the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care's advanced orthopedics certification.