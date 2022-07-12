4 new joint venture ASCs and deals

Becker's has reported on four joint-venture ASC deals in the last 30 days, including 22 now owned by Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and a urology physician group.

Four recent joint-venture ASC deals:

1. USPI and United Urology Group signed an official agreement to form a joint venture partnership in 22 ASCs on June 21. USPI will acquire a portion of Owings Mills, Md.-based United Urology Group's ownership interests in its established and new ASCs in Maryland, Colorado and Arizona, adding more than 140 urologists to USPI's urology service network.

2. USPI, a Tenet Healthcare subsidiary, is building a medical office building and ASC in partnership with a group of physician investors. The 52,000-square-foot Schertz, Texas, building will house a 12,000-square-foot ASC. The project is expected to be completed in mid-2023.

3. Gastroenterology group MNGI Digestive Health and Allina Health, both based in Minneapolis, broke ground on a joint venture multispecialty clinic, ASC and endoscopy center. The Lakeville (Minn.) Specialty Center will span 100,500 square feet, with Allina leasing 78,500 square feet. MNGI Digestive will lease the remaining 22,000 square feet for a clinic and an endoscopy center.

4. Robotics Outpatient Center Los Angeles and Prime Healthcare have inked a deal to expand both groups' outpatient surgery offerings. The partnership will offer Prime Healthcare patients same-day surgeries at the ASC, which include minimally invasive procedures such as spinal surgery, laparoscopic urologic techniques and orthopedic sports injury repair.