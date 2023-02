Here are three updates from Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International Becker's has reported on since Jan. 30:

1. USPI reported a 19.5 percent revenue increase in 2022, according to financial results released Feb. 9.

2. USPI expanded its partnership with Renton, Wash.-based Providence to develop additional ASCs.

3. Twenty-four USPI facilities earned Press Ganey Human Experience Awards for their achievements in patient experience and performance.