12+ health systems, hospitals delaying nonurgent surgeries in the last week

As another COVID-19 variant surges across the country, here are hospitals and health systems that have delayed nonurgent surgeries in the last week because of strained capacity:

This is not a comprehensive list. If a health system or hospital is postponing surgeries in your state, please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, confirmed to The Gazette on Jan. 11 that it is continuing to delay all nonurgent procedures.

2. Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica is delaying nonurgent surgeries indefinitely and the University of Toledo Medical Center is delaying nonurgent surgeries until at least Jan. 14, according to local CBS affiliate WTOL.

3, Beginning Jan. 10, Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare is postponing all hospital-based nonurgent surgeries, according to a WAVY report.

4. University of Maryland's St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson canceled all nonurgent surgeries Jan. 10, Gail Cunningham, the hospital's CMO, told The Washington Post.

5. Forty hospitals in New York state must stop certain nonurgent procedures for at least two weeks, the state health department said Jan. 8.

6. Sovah Health is rescheduling nonurgent procedures that require admission in Danville and Martinsville, both in Virginia, the Chatham Star Tribune reported Jan. 7

7. Alabama hospitals are canceling or postponing inpatient nonurgent surgeries, local NBC affiliate WSFA reported Jan. 7.

8. Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health said it is suspending certain nonurgent procedures beginning Jan. 7, according to a Sanibel Captiva report.

9. SM Health St. Mary's, UnityPoint-Meriter and UW Health, all in Madison, Wis., said Jan. 6 they are delaying many nonurgent surgeries, according to a WPR report.

10. Dayton, Ohio-based Kettering Health is postponing nonurgent surgeries, Dayton 24/7 Now reported Jan. 5.

11. BJC HealthCare in Alton, Ill., is postponing all nonurgent procedures, The Edwardsville Intelligencer reported Jan. 5.

12. Peoria, Ill.-based UnityPoint Health is suspending all nonurgent procedures, the Journal Star reported Jan. 5.