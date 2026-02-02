The partial shutdown: 5 things to know

A partial government shutdown began Jan. 31 after Congress missed a midnight Jan. 30 deadline to approve a revised funding package.

Here are five things to know about the shutdown:

1. While the Senate voted 71-29 late Jan. 30 to pass the updated measure, it still must be approved by the House and signed by President Donald Trump.

2. The shutdown is expected to last at least through Feb. 2, when the House is scheduled to return, CNN reported Feb. 1.

3. The House Rules Committee is set to meet Feb. 1 to ready the revised package for a House vote early next week, according to The Hill. The funding measure is broadly expected to pass the House and be signed by President Trump early next week.

4. The package includes appropriations to fund five agencies, including HHS, through Sept. 30. It also contains a two-week continuing resolution to fund the Department of Homeland Security, a central issue that has delayed negotiations.

5. The House initially passed the six-bill package Jan. 22. At the time, the bills were largely expected to pass in the Senate. However, after Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old registered nurse, was allegedly shot and killed by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis Jan. 24, Democrats said they would not support DHS funding without broad reforms to Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.