Total charges in 2019 for the 10 costliest ASC procedures

Some of the most expensive procedures performed in ASCs last year represented over $40 million in total charges, according to Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare compiled data on 2019 all-payer medical claims from multiple U.S. medical claims clearinghouses. The dataset is updated monthly.

Here is the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System/Current Procedural Terminology code and total charges in 2019 for the 10 most expensive ASC procedures, ranked by average cost per case:

1. Breast reconstruction of a single breast with "stacked" deep inferior epigastric perforator flap(s) and/or gluteal artery perforator flap(s)

HCPCS/CPT code: S2067

Total charges: $14,535,855

2. Cardioverter-defibrillator, other than single or dual chamber (implantable)

HCPCS/CPT code: C1882

Total charges: $14,899,027

3. Autologous cultured chondrocytes, implant

HCPCS/CPT code: J7330

Total charges: $47,451,368

4. Eculizumab injection

HCPCS/CPT code: J1300

Total charges: $21,136,511

5. Cardioverter-defibrillator, single chamber (implantable)

HCPCS/CPT code: C1722

Total charges: $5,304,665

6. Sipuleucel-t, minimum of 50 million autologous cd54+ cells activated with pap-gm-csf, including leukapheresis and all other preparatory procedures, per infusion

HCPCS/CPT code: Q2043

Total charges: $7,264,735

7. Injection, alglucosidase alfa (lumizyme), 10 mg

HCPCS/CPT code: J0221

Total charges: $1,824,000

8. Non-ophthalmic fluorescent vascular angiography

HCPCS/CPT code: C9733

Total charges: $3,600,000

9. Under intersex surgery

HCPCS/CPT code: 55970

Total charges: $2,561,500

10. Breast reconstruction with deep inferior epigastric perforator flap or superficial inferior epigastric artery flap

HCPCS/CPT code: S2068

Total charges: $43,741,013

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.