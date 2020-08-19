Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections
Total charges in 2019 for the 10 costliest ASC procedures
Some of the most expensive procedures performed in ASCs last year represented over $40 million in total charges, according to Definitive Healthcare.
Definitive Healthcare compiled data on 2019 all-payer medical claims from multiple U.S. medical claims clearinghouses. The dataset is updated monthly.
Here is the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System/Current Procedural Terminology code and total charges in 2019 for the 10 most expensive ASC procedures, ranked by average cost per case:
1. Breast reconstruction of a single breast with "stacked" deep inferior epigastric perforator flap(s) and/or gluteal artery perforator flap(s)
HCPCS/CPT code: S2067
Total charges: $14,535,855
2. Cardioverter-defibrillator, other than single or dual chamber (implantable)
HCPCS/CPT code: C1882
Total charges: $14,899,027
3. Autologous cultured chondrocytes, implant
HCPCS/CPT code: J7330
Total charges: $47,451,368
4. Eculizumab injection
HCPCS/CPT code: J1300
Total charges: $21,136,511
5. Cardioverter-defibrillator, single chamber (implantable)
HCPCS/CPT code: C1722
Total charges: $5,304,665
6. Sipuleucel-t, minimum of 50 million autologous cd54+ cells activated with pap-gm-csf, including leukapheresis and all other preparatory procedures, per infusion
HCPCS/CPT code: Q2043
Total charges: $7,264,735
7. Injection, alglucosidase alfa (lumizyme), 10 mg
HCPCS/CPT code: J0221
Total charges: $1,824,000
8. Non-ophthalmic fluorescent vascular angiography
HCPCS/CPT code: C9733
Total charges: $3,600,000
9. Under intersex surgery
HCPCS/CPT code: 55970
Total charges: $2,561,500
10. Breast reconstruction with deep inferior epigastric perforator flap or superficial inferior epigastric artery flap
HCPCS/CPT code: S2068
Total charges: $43,741,013
