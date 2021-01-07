Simplify ASC acquires PhyBus Revenue Services

Practice management software company Simplify ASC purchased EHR platform PhyBus Revenue Services, according to a Jan. 7 news release.

PhyBus Executive Chairman and founder Rodney Lunn said the acquisition will help as ASCs become more popular for elective surgery, the release stated.

"It is getting harder to run surgery centers," he said. "Software alone won't cut it anymore. It takes expertise and systems working together to solve the deeper, more complicated problems facing the industry today. Surgery center teams don't always have the time or resources to take all the necessary actions to succeed. ASCs that need to improve their cash flow and are cost-conscious will be the customers we impact the most."

Details of the transaction weren't disclosed.

