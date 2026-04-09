California urology group partners on outpatient interventional radiology 

Laguna Hills, Calif.-based Orange County Urology Associates has partnered with IR Centers and Prostate Centers USA to develop an outpatient interventional radiology program.

The program will integrate interventional radiology into the urology practice, expanding access to minimally invasive treatments in an outpatient setting. Services will include embolization therapies and image-guided procedures for conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia, chronic pelvic pain and hemorrhoidal disease, according to an April 9 news release.

The collaboration combines the urology group’s clinical operations with IR Centers’ infrastructure for program development, clinical protocols and outcomes tracking, the release said.

The program is expected to open in 2026 and will focus on “coordinated care pathways that integrate diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up within a single physician-led environment.”

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