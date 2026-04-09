What’s new in Amazon’s healthcare strategy?

Amazon is quietly building one of the most expansive healthcare platforms in the country, rolling out AI tools, pharmacy expansions and new leadership as it deepens its push into nearly every corner of the health industry.

AI advancements

Amazon is expanding its AI-powered health assistant, Health AI, beyond its original One Medical audience, making it available to all customers through Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app. The tool, which launched earlier this year exclusively for Amazon One Medical members, provides health guidance, explains medical records and helps users take actions such as booking appointments, connecting with clinicians and managing prescriptions.

On the enterprise side, Amazon Web Services launched Amazon Connect Health, an AI platform designed to reduce administrative burdens for health systems and improve patient access. The tool integrates with electronic health records and handles tasks including patient identity verification, appointment scheduling, medical history review and clinical documentation. It is available around the clock and can book appointments in real time while patients remain on the phone.

Early results are promising. UC San Diego Health, one of the first health systems to deploy Amazon Connect Health, has seen call times drop by 25% after replacing its legacy call center vendor with the platform.

One Medical expansions

Amazon One Medical launched Health Insights, a beta feature that helps eligible members better understand routine blood test results. Available at no additional cost through the One Medical mobile app, Health Insights analyzes more than 50 biomarkers from standard bloodwork and organizes findings into health categories such as cardiovascular, metabolic and immune function. The feature is designed to help members interpret lab results and have more informed conversations with their care teams.

Amazon One Medical has also partnered with Reperio Health to connect at-home preventive screenings with ongoing primary care. Patients who complete Reperio’s at-home screening will receive direct access to a One Medical membership, creating a pipeline from early detection to follow-up care.

Pharmacy growth

Amazon Pharmacy is expanding its same-day delivery footprint, with plans to reach 4,500 U.S. cities and towns by the end of 2026 — nearly 2,000 more communities than it currently serves. The push aims to fill gaps left by pharmacy closures, staffing shortages and transportation barriers, with new markets including Idaho and Massachusetts.

The pharmacy also added Eli Lilly’s Zepbound KwikPen, approved for chronic weight management and moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea, to its cash-pay model at $299 per month for the 2.5-mg starter dose. Customers with a valid prescription can order online for home delivery, including same-day delivery in nearly 3,000 cities and towns, with that reach expected to grow alongside Amazon Pharmacy’s broader expansion.

Leadership

Amazon Health Services named Keith Shah, PhD, as its new chief network officer. Shah brings experience across payer and health plan operations, most recently serving as COO of Health Plans, Medicare and the Federal Employee Program at CVS Health.

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