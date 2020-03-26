How ASCs, specialty hospitals can safeguard margins in a crisis — 3 strategies

After suspending elective services during the COVID-19 pandemic, ASCs, specialty hospitals and children's hospitals are likely to feel a squeeze on margins, according to Rick Kes, a senior healthcare analyst for RSM US.

On The Real Economy Blog, Mr. Kes outlined three ways these providers can protect their margins:

1. Minimize the use of contract labor involving nurses and other providers who are needed on the front lines of the pandemic.

2. Consider focusing on margin improvement projects.

3. Monitor and closely evaluate any major donations in the pipeline.

