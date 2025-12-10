Flagship acquires Florida endoscopy ASC

Charlotte, N.C.-based Flagship Healthcare Properties has acquired a fully leased ASC in Pensacola, Fla.

The facility houses The Endoscopy Center and was built for Gastroenterology Associates of Pensacola, now part of Miami-based Gastro Health, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the company.

Flagship acquired the property through its private real estate investment trust, Flagship Healthcare Trust, and will provide property and asset management services.

The facility is near two major hospitals: Baptist Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, a partner of The Endoscopy Center.