2 accreditation organizations merge with aim to streamline process for providers

The Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program will join the Accreditation Commission for Health Care to form a single company, according to an Oct. 20 statement.

The merger will streamline accreditation and certification services for healthcare providers, the statement said. Current accreditation cycles won't be affected for ACHC and HFAP customers, and the merger won't require HFAP customers to do an initial survey.

"The union between ACHC and HFAP makes perfect sense, from our reputable legacies and complementary cultures, to our shared dedication to providing unparalleled service to clients," José Domingos, president and CEO of ACHC, said in a statement. "Together, the combined services of ACHC and HFAP open possibilities for healthcare providers, affording them more choices and greater ease in meeting the accreditation and certification needs of their organizations."

Read the full statement here.

More articles on surgery centers:

AAAASF conducts virtual start-up survey for Oregon ASC — 4 details

Baton Rouge General receives Blue Distinction for bariatric care

Florida ASC passes AAAHC with 0 deficiencies — 4 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.