What to know about 5 anesthesia supergroups

Here is what to know about five of the largest anesthesiology groups in the U.S.:
• North American Partners in Anesthesia
Headquarters: Melville, N.Y.
President/CEO: Rafael Cartagena, MD
Affiliated clinicians: 5,000
Headquarters: Irving, Texas
CEO: Adam Spiegel
Affiliated clinicians: 2,000+
Headquarters: Nashville, Tenn.
President: Patrick Forrest, MD
Affiliated clinicians: 650+
Headquarters: Alpharetta, Ga.
President: Preston Smith
Affiliated clinicians: 1,000
Headquarters: Dallas
CEO: Len Wright
Affiliated clinicians: 4,500+