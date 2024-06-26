What to know about 5 anesthesia supergroups

Here is what to know about five of the largest anesthesiology groups in the U.S.:

• North American Partners in Anesthesia

Headquarters: Melville, N.Y.

President/CEO: Rafael Cartagena, MD

Affiliated clinicians: 5,000

• NorthStar Anesthesia

Headquarters: Irving, Texas

CEO: Adam Spiegel

Affiliated clinicians: 2,000+

• PhyMed Healthcare Group

Headquarters: Nashville, Tenn.

President: Patrick Forrest, MD

Affiliated clinicians: 650+

• Premier Anesthesia

Headquarters: Alpharetta, Ga.

President: Preston Smith

Affiliated clinicians: 1,000

• US Anesthesia Partners

Headquarters: Dallas

CEO: Len Wright

Affiliated clinicians: 4,500+