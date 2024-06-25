Virtual reality just as effective for training future anesthesiologists: Study

Virtual reality may be just as effective as traditional one-on-one guidance for teaching ultrasound-guided needling skills in regional anesthesia, according to a June study published in the Journal of Clinical Anesthesia.

The study involved 45 medical students who had no prior exposure to ultrasonography, ultrasound-guided procedures or regional anesthesia, according to a June 25 Medscape report.

One group of students was taught with VR-assisted training, in which the participants practiced ultrasound scanning and needling using a simulator. One group was taught with conventional, one-on-one training from a faculty member using artificial models.

The researchers found no significant difference in the needling performance between the VR and conventional training groups.