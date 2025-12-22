The biggest anesthesia news of 2025 

Here are the 10 anesthesia stories published by Becker’s that drew the most clicks this year:

A UnitedHealthcare policy that took effect Oct. 1 reduced reimbursements to independently practicing certified registered nurse anesthetists by 15%, paying 85% of the allowable for services billed under the QZ modifier. The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology said the move “threatens patient care” and could delay procedures and strain access in rural and underserved areas, while alleging the policy violates the ACA’s provider nondiscrimination provision; CRNAs in eight states are exempt from the cut.

Minnesota reported the highest hourly mean wage for anesthesiologists at $223.72, followed by Montana at $220.85 and Maine at $199.78, according to 2024 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published April 2. West Virginia reported the lowest hourly mean wage at $93.19.

A New Jersey-based pain clinic with locations in Northfield, Vineland and Cape May Courthouse admitted to overbilling insurers by improperly billing under a physician owner’s NPI and misrepresenting providers for services performed by non-physician staff, agreeing to pay $58,365 in restitution, an $81,711 criminal fine and a $240,000 civil settlement.

The American Society of Anesthesiologists issued an April 21 safety alert warning about “boom strikes,” head injuries caused by collisions with ceiling-mounted operating room equipment, citing survey data showing more than half of anesthesiologists have experienced work-related injuries and noting the risk is especially high in ASCs and during after-hours procedures.

Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne Medical Center delayed some procedures while transitioning from its longtime anesthesia partner to California-based physician group Vituity. The hospital prioritized surgeries on a case-by-case basis after ending its partnership with Medical Center Anesthesiologists and launched the new anesthesia agreement May 31.

California lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow certified anesthesiologist assistants to practice in the state under the direct supervision of anesthesiologists, requiring the supervising physician to be physically present and immediately available. The bill was passed in October.

An Illinois bill that would ban insurers from placing time limits on anesthesia payment coverage unanimously passed out of the state Senate, advancing to the governor’s desk after being introduced in response to a withdrawn Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield proposal and amid similar legislative efforts in several other states. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill into law Aug. 1.

Pharmaceutical company Avenacy launched Propofol injectable emulsion, USP, in the U.S. after receiving FDA approval as a generic equivalent to Diprivan.

Three-quarters of CRNAs reported practicing independently without physician collaboration as of 2023, according to a May 21 white paper from Medicus Healthcare Solutions. States and federal lawmakers continue to debate expanded CRNA practice authority amid ongoing disagreement between nursing and physician anesthesia groups.

10. Virginia enacted legislation granting licensure to certified anesthesiologist assistants with a new law that took effect July 1, allowing them to practice as part of physician-led anesthesia teams. The state is one of more than 20 to authorize the rol