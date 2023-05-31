The highest, lowest paid anesthesiologists: 5 stats

Although the mean annual wage among all anesthesiologists in the U.S. is $302,970, that can vary based on factors including experience and practice setting, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics survey.
Here is an overview of the average pay of anesthesiologists by percentile:
|
Average salary among 10th percentile
|
Average salary among 25th percentile
|
Median annual salary
|
Average salary among 75th percentile
|
Average salary among 90th percentile
|
$74,860
|
$140,980
|
≥$239,200
|
≥$239,200
|
≥$239,200