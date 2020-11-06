States ranked by practicing anesthesiologists — California is No. 1
As of March, California had more professionally active anesthesiologists than any other state and Washington, D.C., according to Kaiser Family Foundation data.
States ranked by number of active anesthesiology specialists:
Note: Data includes currently active allopathic and osteopathic physicians.
1. California: 6,170
2. New York: 4,368
3. Texas: 3,810
4. Florida: 2,859
5. Pennsylvania: 2,340
6. Illinois: 2,097
7. Ohio: 2,009
8. Massachusetts: 1,824
9. Michigan: 1,627
10. New Jersey: 1,568
11. Washington: 1,318
12. Georgia: 1,215
13. Maryland: 1,212
14. Indiana: 1,184
15. North Carolina: 1,157
16. Missouri: 1,137
17. Virginia: 1,068
18. Arizona: 1,036
19. Wisconsin: 1,001
20. Tennessee: 881
21. Colorado: 833
22. Minnesota: 715
23. Oregon: 694
24. Connecticut: 690
25. Louisiana: 637
26. Kentucky: 635
27. South Carolina: 601
28. Alabama: 581
29. Oklahoma: 542
30. Iowa: 474
31. Utah: 452
32. Kansas: 416
33. Nevada: 392
34. Arkansas: 330
35. Nebraska: 321
36. Washington, D.C.: 307
37. Mississippi: 287
38. New Mexico: 265
39. West Virginia: 237
40. Maine: 219
41. New Hampshire: 217
42. Hawaii: 191
43. Montana: 147
44. Rhode Island: 135
45. Vermont: 123
46. Idaho: 114
47. Delaware: 110
48. Alaska: 82
49. North Dakota: 78
50. South Dakota: 73
51. Wyoming: 58
