States ranked by practicing anesthesiologists — California is No. 1

As of March, California had more professionally active anesthesiologists than any other state and Washington, D.C., according to Kaiser Family Foundation data.

States ranked by number of active anesthesiology specialists:

Note: Data includes currently active allopathic and osteopathic physicians.

1. California: 6,170

2. New York: 4,368

3. Texas: 3,810

4. Florida: 2,859

5. Pennsylvania: 2,340

6. Illinois: 2,097

7. Ohio: 2,009

8. Massachusetts: 1,824

9. Michigan: 1,627

10. New Jersey: 1,568

11. Washington: 1,318

12. Georgia: 1,215

13. Maryland: 1,212

14. Indiana: 1,184

15. North Carolina: 1,157

16. Missouri: 1,137

17. Virginia: 1,068

18. Arizona: 1,036

19. Wisconsin: 1,001

20. Tennessee: 881

21. Colorado: 833

22. Minnesota: 715

23. Oregon: 694

24. Connecticut: 690

25. Louisiana: 637

26. Kentucky: 635

27. South Carolina: 601

28. Alabama: 581

29. Oklahoma: 542

30. Iowa: 474

31. Utah: 452

32. Kansas: 416

33. Nevada: 392

34. Arkansas: 330

35. Nebraska: 321

36. Washington, D.C.: 307

37. Mississippi: 287

38. New Mexico: 265

39. West Virginia: 237

40. Maine: 219

41. New Hampshire: 217

42. Hawaii: 191

43. Montana: 147

44. Rhode Island: 135

45. Vermont: 123

46. Idaho: 114

47. Delaware: 110

48. Alaska: 82

49. North Dakota: 78

50. South Dakota: 73

51. Wyoming: 58

