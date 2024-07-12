Anesthesia

Providence warns 2,200 patients of potential HIV risk in wake of anesthesiologist's actions

Claire Wallace -  

Renton, Wash.-based Providence has alerted 2,200 patients of possible exposure to  hepatitis B and C and HIV after the health system's infection control practices may not have been followed by an anesthesiologist. 

The alert was sent to patients of Portland, Ore.-area hospitals, including Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City, Providence Portland Medical Center and other non-Providence hospitals. 

The physician was employed by Oregon Anesthesiology Group, which no longer provides services for Providence, and the physician is no longer employed by OAG, according to a July 11 news release from Providence. 

Providence is urging notified patients to undergo a blood test to screen for hepatitis and HIV. 

