Providence warns 2,200 patients of potential HIV risk in wake of anesthesiologist's actions

Renton, Wash.-based Providence has alerted 2,200 patients of possible exposure to hepatitis B and C and HIV after the health system's infection control practices may not have been followed by an anesthesiologist.

The alert was sent to patients of Portland, Ore.-area hospitals, including Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City, Providence Portland Medical Center and other non-Providence hospitals.

The physician was employed by Oregon Anesthesiology Group, which no longer provides services for Providence, and the physician is no longer employed by OAG, according to a July 11 news release from Providence.

Providence is urging notified patients to undergo a blood test to screen for hepatitis and HIV.