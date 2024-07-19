NYC hospital pauses procedures using anesthesia due to global IT outage

New York City-based Sloan Kettering Memorial Hospital is delaying some procedures as a result of the global IT outage on July 19.

The hospital also said that they were experiencing “some system issues” as a result of the outage, but had backup systems in place, according to a news release from the hospital.

The outage began after an update was released by global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, resulting in IT outages at hospitals, airports, banks and other industries.



"At this time, we are pausing the start of any procedure that requires anesthesia. We are in the process of calling patients with appointments that are affected. If you have not been notified, please proceed to your scheduled appointment," the hospital said in a statement on its website.