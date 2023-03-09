Anesthesia

New app allows anesthesiologists to monitor patients via smartphone

Paige Haeffele -  

Guardian, a mobile app developed by medtech company Vigilant Medical Solutions, allows anesthesiologists to monitor patients' vitals via smartphone.

The app uses artificial intelligence to monitor patients in multiple operating rooms simultaneously and reports changes to providers in real time, according to a March 3 news release from the company. 

According to the developers, the app was designed to address staffing shortages by allowing providers to monitor more operating rooms safely and efficiently. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast