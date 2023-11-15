Internal medicine vs. anesthesiologist pay in 2023

Here are eight comparisons providing insight on compensation differences between internal medicine providers and anesthesiologists, using data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.
There are 67,220 actively practicing general internal medicine physicians, compared to 37,430 anesthesiologists.
|
Figure
|
Internal medicine physicians
|
Anesthesiologists
|
Mean annual salary
|
$225,270
|
$302,970
|
Mean hourly wage
|
$108.30
|
$145.66
|
Median annual salary
|
$214,460
|
≥$239,200
|
Median hourly wage
|
$103.11
|
≥$115.00
|
Avg. annual salary among bottom 10% of earners
|
$64,620
|
$74,860
|
Avg. annual salary among top 10% of earners
|
≥$239,200
|
≥$239,200
|
Avg. annual salary in highest-paying state for profession
|
$347,740 (Wisconsin)
|
$422,040 (Nebraska)
|
Avg. annual salary in lowest-paying state for profession
|
$107,440 (West Virginia)
|
$205,800 (Wyoming)