Anesthesia

Internal medicine vs. anesthesiologist pay in 2023

Paige Haeffele -  

Here are eight comparisons providing insight on compensation differences between internal medicine providers and anesthesiologists, using data from the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics employment survey.

There are 67,220 actively practicing general internal medicine physicians, compared to 37,430 anesthesiologists.

Figure

 Internal medicine physicians 

Anesthesiologists

Mean annual salary

$225,270

$302,970

Mean hourly wage

$108.30

$145.66

Median annual salary

$214,460

≥$239,200

Median hourly wage

$103.11

≥$115.00

Avg. annual salary among bottom 10% of earners

$64,620

$74,860

 Avg. annual salary among top 10% of earners 

≥$239,200

≥$239,200

 Avg. annual salary in highest-paying state for profession 

$347,740 (Wisconsin)

 $422,040 (Nebraska) 

 Avg. annual salary in lowest-paying state for profession 

$107,440 (West Virginia)

$205,800 (Wyoming)

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast