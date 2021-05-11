How community-based anesthesiology could mitigate labor shortages

Community-based residency programs may help address anesthesiology labor shortages, according to a blog post by Tony Mira, founder of Anesthesia Business Consultants, a MiraMed subsidiary.

Labor shortages in anesthesia have resulted in increased pressure from non-physician providers to expand their independent practice. The demand has also increased compensation, leading to a growth in medical students specializing in anesthesia.

While community-based residency programs in anesthesia are not common options for anesthesia students over academic-based programs, Mr. Mira thinks they could help address current and future anesthesia needs.

Community-based programs aim to produce clinicians more closely aligned with the communities they serve — emphasizing hands-on care over research and teaching.

These services also may draw anesthesia providers into settings where such services are in great demand.

There's also a financial incentive, Mr. Mira said, in the billing and reimbursement opportunities related to teaching anesthesia providers.

